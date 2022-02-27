Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Hopes 2014 On-Chain Data For Doge Returns In 2022

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 27, 2022 3:14 pm
Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Hopes 2014 On-Chain Data For Doge Returns In 2022

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus on Saturday tweeted a graph of on-chain data for the memecoin dating back to 2014. 

The data highlighted DOGE's dominance over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the number of unique daily transactions.

According to the 2014 data, Dogecoin had approximately 100,000 transactions per day, while Bitcoin was around 50,000 transactions at the same time. This was due to Blockchain industry’s key interest for DOGE at that time.

Markus has said that one day he wanted DOGE to have that same kind of advantage over Bitcoin once again.

However, in 2022 Bitcoin is superseding Dogecoin on various metrics. 

Bitcoin currently has an average of 220,000 transactions per day, while Dogecoin is currently processing around 25,000 transactions a day. The majority of Dogecoin's trading volume and buying power has been driven by retail traders and investors

Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is eclipsing them both, with over 1,000,000 transactions per day.

Also Read: Robinhood Holds Almost One-Third Of Dogecoin In Circulation

