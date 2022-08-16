Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
As good as investors in the major US indices have had it over the past 5 years, cryptocurrencies have been that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls that bought in August 2017 and held on for the long-term, despite the volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.
See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?
Winners Since August 2017: Here’s how much $1,000 in each of the following cryptocurrencies bought back in the summer of 2017 would be worth today:
- Bitcoin BTC/USD: $5,525.10
- Ethereum ETH/USD: $5,720.20
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD: $50647.10
See Also: How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Do You Believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk Owns? $1M, $10M Or Is He A Whale?
Dogecoin has gained around 21% to $0.073 since late June. The crypto has continued its ongoing popularity following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency... Read More
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.