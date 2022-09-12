Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 64.9%, 112.8% and 45.9% respectively.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it over the past 5 years, cryptocurrencies have been that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls that bought in September 2017 and held on for the long-term, despite the volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?

Winners Since September 2017: Here’s how much $1,000 in each of the following cryptocurrencies bought back in the summer of 2017 would be worth today:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : $5,895.60

: $5,895.60 Ethereum ETH/USD : $5,975.40

: $5,975.40 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $50127.10

: $50127.10 Cardano ADA/USD : $4,636.50

See Also: Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Shares When Steve Jobs Resigned As CEO In 2011

Dogecoin has lost around 13% to $0.064 since mid August. The crypto has continued its ongoing popularity following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency... Read More