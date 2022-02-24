Thinking About Buying Stock In Li Auto Or Lending Tree?

byHenry Khederian
February 24, 2022 8:50 am
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) and LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE):

The latest price target for Li Auto was by Barclays on Feb. 8. The analyst firm set a price target of $32, a possible 15.57% upside. Six analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Li Auto’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Friday’s pre-market session.

Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric SUVs. The company's Li ONE, is a six-seat, large electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions.

The latest price target for LendingTree was by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on Feb. 14. The analyst firm set a price target of $139, a possible 33.56% upside. Seven analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

LendingTree’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Friday’s pre-market session.

LendingTree is principally engaged in operating an online loan marketplace.

