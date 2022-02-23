Why Ocugen Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 23, 2022 10:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ocugen Shares Are Falling

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading lower by 19.6% at $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $53.5 million public offering of common stock.

Ocugen shares were otherwise rising during Tuesday's trading session after company announced the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.

See Also: 'I'm Waiting To Catch Somebody Else's Falling Knife': Why Josh Brown Placed Limit Orders To Buy These 4 Stocks

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Ocugen has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $2.87.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Ocugen Shares Are Rising

Why Ocugen Shares Are Rising

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher by 23.8% at $4.28 Tuesday morning after the company announced the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US. read more
Ocugen Reveals Data From Bharat Biotech Partnered Covaxin Booster Dose

Ocugen Reveals Data From Bharat Biotech Partnered Covaxin Booster Dose

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate  read more
Ocugen Shares Fall After Its Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Put On FDA Hold

Ocugen Shares Fall After Its Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Put On FDA Hold

The  read more
Why Are Ocugen Shares Surging On Monday?

Why Are Ocugen Shares Surging On Monday?

According to sources, the World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to grant India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for an emergency use listing (EUL) this week. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. read more