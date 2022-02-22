Dogecoin Has Your Back: Now You Can Use The Meme Crypto To Pay Your Lawyer

United Kingdom law firm Gunnercooke now accepts the world's leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) thanks to a partnership with local cryptocurrency exchange Coinpass.

What Happened: In a Monday tweet, Gunnercooke announced that the legal office has become the first significant law firm in the UK to accept crypto payments.

We’re delighted to announce that we are now the first major UK law firm to officially accept payment in cryptoassets. We’ve partnered with @coinpassglobal to make the exchanges and have now accepted our first payment from client @AttestantIO. https://t.co/3rIK4ZfS9d #CryptoNews pic.twitter.com/enH10N8O13 — gunnercooke (@gunnercooke) February 21, 2022

The law firm noted that it had already accepted its first crypto payment from fintech client AttestantIO which chose to pay in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Gunnercooke offers fintech and cryptocurrency services and counts about 100 crypto developers, platforms and exchanges among its customers.

Naseer Patel, Finance Director at Gunnercooke, commented that "up to now, only a few U.S. law firms allow for crypto asset payments, so we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the UK. We will now be able to work with a wider variety of clients across different jurisdictions, plus offer our partners the flexibility to be paid securely in the way they choose."

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1293 after seeing its price fall by about 4% over the last 24 hours.

