Bitcoin And Ethereum Bull Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily In These 2 Crypto-Related Stocks On Tuesday's Dip

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 23, 2022 4:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin And Ethereum Bull Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily In These 2 Crypto-Related Stocks On Tuesday's Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 211,313 shares of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), worth $19.8 million on Tuesday.

Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led Block, formerly known as Square Inc, rose 1.4% to $95.20 in the after-hours trading. Block shares ended Tuesday’s regular session down 3.9% at $93.91.

See Also: How To Buy Block (SQ) Shares

Block shares traded lower on Tuesday with the broader market. The shares have fallen over the past five trading sessions. 

Wood, a known Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bull, also purchased 37,800 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), worth $6.7 million, for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Coinbase is the second-largest spot market for cryptocurrencies after Binance, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The COIN stock is the third-largest investment for Ark across funds while Block is the eighth-largest. 

The market value of Ark’s overall holdings of Coinbase and Block is $993.4 million and $721.4 million, respectively, as of Tuesday.

Read Next: Coinbase CEO Says QR Code Super Bowl Ad Was The Company's Idea — But Ad Agencies Are Like, Ummm…

Photo: Courtesy of Ivan Radic via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he is bullish on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because it’s “decentralized and not controllable.” read more
FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Et read more
Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities. read more