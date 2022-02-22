Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Community Engagement Program in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, USA

Mawson to energize 100 Megawatt Bitcoin mining facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania in March 2022

Sydney, Australia and New York City, USA — February 22nd, 2022 — Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces its community engagement program in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, USA.

Mawson last week formally opened its second Bitcoin mining facility in the USA, at a former industrial site in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and has been working with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to determine the areas of greatest need in the local community. To that end, in 2022 Mawson is pleased to support the Community College Beaver County, the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Centre, Beaver Falls Park, the Heritage Valley Health System and Buhl Park.

Mawson team members and local members of the Community College Beaver County, the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Centre, Beaver Falls Park and the Heritage Valley Health System.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "Being a good corporate citizen in the communities in which we operate is hugely important at Mawson. The support programs announced today tie in with our partnership with Voltus announced last week, whereby we have committed to delivering up to 100MW of energy back into the PJM Interconnection as a grid balancing resource. Ultimately it is the local communities that we operate in that support us and giving back in this way is a small gesture of our gratitude.”

David Briel, Executive Director, Office of International Business Development, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said, “The Wolf administration is pleased to welcome Mawson Infrastructure to Pennsylvania. Between the jobs they are creating and the contributions to the community they are making, Mawson Infrastructure promises to be a great addition to the commonwealth.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Brett Maas

646-536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com