Shiba Inu Supporters Want SHIB To Be Included For Twitter Tipping After Ethereum Allowed

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 19, 2022 4:03 pm
Days after Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) announced that users can now tip using Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), supporters of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) want SHIB to be included as an option too. 

Twitter first announced the feature of tipping with cryptocurrencies in September 2021, when the company began allowing users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 

A dedicated SHIB community on Twitter that goes by the name "MILKSHAKE" recently requested Twitter to add Shiba Inu as a tipping option. 

MILKSHAKE's account has over 270,000 followers on the social media platform. 

Some followers also supported the cause and explained how SHIB would be a better option than Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Crypto insights handle Mr Whale that posts regular updates on cryptocurrency price movement believes that nobody will use the Bitcoin tip jar. “It’s time Twitter integrates more coins, who agrees?”

Twitter has also introduced non-fungible token (NFT) verification for paid “Twitter Blue” subscribers in January.

