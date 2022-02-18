Why FuboTV Shares Are Falling After Roku's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Report

FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares are trading lower by 26.1% at $106.90 in sympathy with Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter net sales guidance below estimates.

Traders and investors will be watching for FuboTV's fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday, February 23 after market close. According to analyst consensus estimates for the fourth-quarter, FuboTV is expected to report a loss of 67 cents per share on revenue of $213.07 million.

FuboTV has a 52-week high of $46.30 and a 52-week low of $8.30.