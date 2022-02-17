Ukrainian Parliament Gives The Nod to Legalize Bitcoin, Other Cryptos Amid Escalating Border Tensions With Russia

byShanthi Rexaline
February 17, 2022 3:45 pm
Fears of a potential war between Ukraine and Russia have thrown the financial markets into disarray. Amid the looming threat, Ukraine has legalized cryptocurrencies in the Eastern European country.

What Happened: The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a proposal to legalize virtual currencies in the country. The proposal was passed by majority votes cutting across party allegiances.

This was confirmed by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, in a tweet. Fedorov, who is also serving as the nation's Minister of Digital Transformation, said the Parliament has adopted the law on virtual assets, which will legalize crypto exchanges and cryptocurrencies.

Fedorov said this will help protect the assets Ukranians from possible fraud or abuse.

Why It's Important: Cryptocurrencies are legal in a majority of countries, while their usage as a payment mode is restricted in many.

El Salvador was the first nation to adopt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the legal tender in September 2021.

Cryptocurrencies have been used for funding Ukraine's war preparations along the border. Several Ukrainian NGOs and volunteer groups have accepted cryptocurrency donations running to several thousands of dollars to fund war efforts, the Elliptic reported.

At last check, Bitcoin was seen down 7.19% to $41,047. 

