Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 6.21% to $30.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.97 million, which is 43.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,330,237,941.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 43,574,704.74

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

(CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 6.21% to $30.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.97 million, which is 43.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,330,237,941.00 as of today. 43,574,704.74 185,562,268.00 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 5.49% to $29.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 790.10 million, which is 15.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,451,334,657.00.

Circulating Supply: 288,445,938.66

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 5.49% to $29.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 790.10 million, which is 15.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,451,334,657.00. 288,445,938.66 Not Available Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 3.49% to $9.05. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $71.30 million, a 33.6% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $2,713,439,627.00.

Circulating Supply: 298,902,725.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 3.49% to $9.05. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $71.30 million, a 33.6% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $2,713,439,627.00. 298,902,725.00 1,000,000,000.00 Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) increased by 3.34% to $110.32. Trading volume for this coin is 186.81 million, which is 31.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DASH’s estimated market cap is $1,169,827,626.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 10,582,788.97

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: DASH) increased by 3.34% to $110.32. Trading volume for this coin is 186.81 million, which is 31.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DASH’s estimated market cap is $1,169,827,626.00 as of today. 10,582,788.97 Not Available Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 3.06% to $10.65. Waves’s current trading volume totals $199.06 million, a 53.83% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,067,785,142.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 3.06% to $10.65. Waves’s current trading volume totals $199.06 million, a 53.83% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,067,785,142.00 as of today. 100,000,000.00 Not Available NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 2.72% to $2.15. Trading volume for this coin is 9.33 million, which is 5.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,205,557,767.00.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 2.72% to $2.15. Trading volume for this coin is 9.33 million, which is 5.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,205,557,767.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 2.12% to $4.39 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.86 million, which is 35.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,318,376,328.00.

Circulating Supply: 300,750,085.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) declined by 1.27% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 122.66 million, which is 81.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,161,720,162.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

(CRYPTO: LRC) declined by 1.27% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 122.66 million, which is 81.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,161,720,162.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) fell 1.23% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.64 million, which is 38.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,199,597,665.00.

Circulating Supply: 407,486,151.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: CELO) fell 1.23% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.64 million, which is 38.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,199,597,665.00. 407,486,151.00 1,000,000,000.00 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.21% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $80.44 million, a 16.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,854,215,782.00.

Circulating Supply: 19,396,262,110.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.21% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $80.44 million, a 16.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,854,215,782.00. 19,396,262,110.00 Not Available EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.2% to $2.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 288.70 million, which is 55.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,420,740,418.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 984,616,211.88

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.2% to $2.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 288.70 million, which is 55.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,420,740,418.00 as of today. 984,616,211.88 Not Available Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.13% to $22.18 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $415.67 million, a 23.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,641,446,633.00.

Circulating Supply: 163,856,386.00

Max Supply: 1,970,819,378.00

(CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.13% to $22.18 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $415.67 million, a 23.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,641,446,633.00. 163,856,386.00 1,970,819,378.00 PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.11% to $8.05 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $61.79 million, a 74.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,173,395,101.00.

Circulating Supply: 268,779,797.04

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.11% to $8.05 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $61.79 million, a 74.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,173,395,101.00. 268,779,797.04 Not Available XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.03% to $0.81 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $2.96 billion, a 7.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 38,654,701,975.00.

Circulating Supply: 47,888,392,531.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.