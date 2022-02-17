Shiba Inu Trifecta Is Now On A Debit Card

The trifecta of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens are now available on Mover’s metaverse savings card.

What Happened: MoverDAO said it now supports LEASH (CRYPTO: LEASH) and BONE (CRYPTO: BONE) in addition to SHIB.

Last December we added $SHIB as the native top-up token. The Shib ecosystem is full of wonderful opportunities and needs some tools. We are excited to announce that @viaMover has established full support for the perfect trifecta: $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE. All for you, warriors pic.twitter.com/qqgxAXbJLi — MoverDAO (@viaMover) February 15, 2022

Mover’s crypto debit card allows for spending in locations that support Visa Inc (NYSE:V) cards. In essence, users will now be able to spend SHIB, LEASH and BONE at various merchants across the globe.

Mover also offers a 6.58% APY on a DeFi savings account and supports a host of other crypto tokens including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and a number of stablecoins.

Why It Matters: SHIB has become more widely accepted across the globe, with major retailers and brands welcoming the meme-based crypto as a means of payment.

Included in this list are GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), which accepts SHIB via Flexa, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), which plans to accept SHIB within the next few months.

However, LEASH and BONE remain less popular among mainstream merchants despite forming an important part of the SHIB ecosystem.

LEASH has a fixed supply of 107,646 tokens and enables holders to earn rewards for providing liquidity to on Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange ShibaSwap.

BONE has a maximum supply of 250,000,000 tokens and is meant to serve as the governance token for the SHIB ecosystem.

Price Action: As of Thursday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00003002.