Holes In El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet? Users Claim Funds Are Missing

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 27, 2021 2:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Holes In El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet? Users Claim Funds Are Missing

Chivo Wallet — the official Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet software of El Salvador — is purportedly responsible for the loss of funds of multiple users.

What happened: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) user El Comisionado had a thread about missing various amounts of Bitcoin on Dec. 16. Shortly after, about 50 more people started complaining about missing funds, the values ranging from as little as $61 to $16,000 with the total alleged loss exceeding $96,000.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? 

Salvadoran Luis Guadrado directly mentioned President Nayeb Bukele in a recent tweet, writing “there is a security flaw on the wallet where money and transactions disappeared.” Guadrado added that he found “no tech support” and only made “useless calls.” He highlighted “it has been 3 weeks” since he ran into the problem.

El Salvador is the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender and President Bukele plans to build a Bitcoin city funded by $1 billion in BTC bonds. He has been promoting Bitcoin adoption since June and recently announced the government has around 1,391 BTC, worth more than $71 million as of Monday afternoon.

Price Action: Bitcoin is trading at about $51,520.11 Monday afternoon at publication, after seeing its price grow by about 2.46% over the last 24 hours.

Photo by DrawKit Illustrations on Unsplash

 

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

El Salvador Buying 21 Bitcoins Today To Mark '21:21:21' Occasion

El Salvador Buying 21 Bitcoins Today To Mark '21:21:21' Occasion

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to mark the twenty-first day of the twenty-first year of the twenty-first century. What Happened: The Salvadoran leader said the country is purchasing 21 BTC to mark the occasion. read more
$758M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$758M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $758,846,525 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qzcdn5da6utm7ly6epqgeqead5qatuczjwjep5j read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $512M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $512M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $512,085,713 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 38XoqYZHr3hLWvdbSBu58Zr4dJKH7d24Xt read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $520M Worth Of BTC

This Wallet Just Transferred $520M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $520,589,140 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3Jvxg3LwkKT2Eh37d37SfgXMyPkXK8wKWs read more