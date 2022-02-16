Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.9M In This Cryptocurrency-Linked SPAC On Tuesday

by Rachit Vats
February 16, 2022 7:53 am
Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.9M In This Cryptocurrency-Linked SPAC On Tuesday

Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND), a black-check firm that is expected to take blockchain-focused payments company Circle public in a $4.5 billion merger.

The popular money managing firm bought 278,000 shares — estimated to be worth $2.88 million — in Concord Acquisition Corp on a day the stock closed 1.12% higher at $10.36 a share.

Ark Invest has been piling up shares in crypto-linked stocks that include Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) and Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) in recent months.

Circle is a blockchain-focused payments company and the issuer of stablecoin USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC). It operated as a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet service since its founding in 2013 but discontinued the product in 2016.

See Also: Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Wood’s popular investment firm sees Bitcoin And Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as great assets for diversification this year amid the recent slump.

Ark Invest owns shares in Concord Acquisition via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

The two ETFs held 3.12 million —worth $32 million — in Concord Acquisition, prior to Tuesday’s trade.

See Also: Why Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin And Ethereum As Great Assets For Diversification In 2022

Here are Ark Invest’s other key trades on Tuesday:

  • Bought 34,894 shares — estimated to be worth $623,206— in TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The stock closed 3.66% higher at $17.86 a share on Tuesday.

