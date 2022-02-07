Win Free Bitcoin During Super Bowl LVI With FTX Giveaway: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
February 7, 2022 1:00 pm
A leading cryptocurrency exchange will premiere its first ever Super Bowl commercial and is using the opportunity for a giveaway.

What Happened: FTX revealed Monday it will give away Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as part of the premiere of a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

FTX shared a series of teaser ads including one with a monk.

“I’ve missed out on talking for 33 years but I’m not missing out this Sunday,” the monk says. “FTX is giving away the time their ad runs in Bitcoin.”

Related Link: This Crypto Exchange Is Now Worth Three Robinhoods With A Massive $32B Valuation

The Super Bowl Commercial: FTX is giving away the amount of Bitcoin based on the time their Super Bowl LVI commercial airs. As an example, if the commercial airs at 9:02 p.m. EST, FTX would give away 9.02 Bitcoin.

“We’re making our Big Game debut and giving away the time our ad runs in Bitcoin,” the company said.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST and FTX said see you in the second half, which would suggest the ad will air after halftime.

The company will select four winners that retweet their pinned tweets and follow the rules.

Price Action: Bitcoin trades at $43,674.70 at time of writing.

