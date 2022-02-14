As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week, This Gaming Crypto Smoothly Went Up 120%

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 14, 2022 5:11 am
Smooth Love Potion (SLP), an in-game digital currency found in the Axie Infinity (AXS) metaverse game, soared in a week when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged.

Top Gainers of Week Ending Feb. 13, 2022 (Data via CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) +120.1% $0.4191 On May 1, 2021 -93%
XRP (XRP) +16.1% $3.84 On Jan. 4, 2018 -79.4%
Leo Token (LEO) +15.3% $8.14 On Feb.8, 2022 -28.2%
Elrond (EGLD) +12.7% $542.58 On Nov. 23, 2021 -65.7%
Ethereum Classic (ETC) +8.5% $176.16 On May. 6, 2021 -81.8%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) +4.4% $0.00008845 On Oct. 28, 2021 -67.29%

See Also: How To Buy Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Why SLP Rose? SLP’s rise came in a week that was dominated by gaming tokens with the project linked to Axie Infinity announcing a series of changes to the game’s economics.

Last week, Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin, the co-founder of Axie Infinity, made a revelation that was retweeted by Smooth Love Potion’s account — the project has funds to keep working on Axie for nearly 15 years.

Earlier in the month, the Axie co-founder said “we’ll shock the world” again in 2022 as he shared certain statistics about the game.

Recently The Jiho said “Axie Infinity: Origin” is coming and the game will have “brand new interfaces” along with art, special effects, game mechanics and storylines. The project plans to start with an initial Alpha launch and make the game available globally through Mavis Hub and Android APK.

“Because of this, there will be no SLP or AXS rewards available & all trainer progress and resources earned during this window will be reset,” The Jiho said in a Twitter thread.

“Depending on how the Alpha goes, we may transition SLP earnings from v2 to Origin during the season (shutting down v2). Otherwise they will run in parallel.”

Read Next: Coinbase Extends Bitcoin Giveaway To Existing Users After Superbowl Fame: How To Enter

