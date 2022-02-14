As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week, This Gaming Crypto Smoothly Went Up 120%

Smooth Love Potion (SLP), an in-game digital currency found in the Axie Infinity (AXS) metaverse game, soared in a week when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged.

Top Gainers of Week Ending Feb. 13, 2022 (Data via CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High Smooth Love Potion (SLP) +120.1% $0.4191 On May 1, 2021 -93% XRP (XRP) +16.1% $3.84 On Jan. 4, 2018 -79.4% Leo Token (LEO) +15.3% $8.14 On Feb.8, 2022 -28.2% Elrond (EGLD) +12.7% $542.58 On Nov. 23, 2021 -65.7% Ethereum Classic (ETC) +8.5% $176.16 On May. 6, 2021 -81.8% Shiba Inu (SHIB) +4.4% $0.00008845 On Oct. 28, 2021 -67.29%

Why SLP Rose? SLP’s rise came in a week that was dominated by gaming tokens with the project linked to Axie Infinity announcing a series of changes to the game’s economics.

Last week, Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin, the co-founder of Axie Infinity, made a revelation that was retweeted by Smooth Love Potion’s account — the project has funds to keep working on Axie for nearly 15 years.

Around 15 years is the minimum length @SkyMavisHQ could be developing and building cool stuff according to @Jihoz_Axie! pic.twitter.com/BfuGqrBOXk — P2E News (@P2ENewsOfficial) December 15, 2021

Earlier in the month, the Axie co-founder said “we’ll shock the world” again in 2022 as he shared certain statistics about the game.

2021 was the craziest year of our lives. – Axie holders grew by %10,363

– AXS staking launch

– Ronin mainnet launch

– Katana launch (1.2 B liquidity & 20,000+ Daily traders)

– Axie community treasury: 2 B + in value (52,000 ETH + 21 M AXS) 2022 we'll shock the world (again). pic.twitter.com/xkK5gxWX5L — The Jiho.eth (@Jihoz_Axie) December 31, 2021

Recently The Jiho said “Axie Infinity: Origin” is coming and the game will have “brand new interfaces” along with art, special effects, game mechanics and storylines. The project plans to start with an initial Alpha launch and make the game available globally through Mavis Hub and Android APK.

1/ Axie Infinity: Origin is Coming It will have brand new interfaces, game mechanics, art, special effects, storylines, and an expansive onboarding experience! What's our release plan?

How will the new game mechanics work?

What will onboarding look like? pic.twitter.com/7xX3Eg33lm — The Jiho.eth (@Jihoz_Axie) February 11, 2022

“Because of this, there will be no SLP or AXS rewards available & all trainer progress and resources earned during this window will be reset,” The Jiho said in a Twitter thread.

“Depending on how the Alpha goes, we may transition SLP earnings from v2 to Origin during the season (shutting down v2). Otherwise they will run in parallel.”

