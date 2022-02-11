Clear Water Announces Its Official Corporate Support Of Charity: Water

The newly launched tri-sector cryptocurrency project makes good on its mission of taking on human and environmental challenges with its first donation

TEMECULA, California (February 11, 2022)— Clear Water, an innovative new crypto project driven by providing clean international drinking water to communities in need, has announced its corporate support of Charity: Water. Charity: Water is a non-profit organization founded in 2006 that provides drinking water to people in developing nations. Through its support, Clear Water has donated $10,000 in donated funding to help Charity: Water achieve its purpose.

Clear Water’s $10,000 donation will fund an entire clean water project for a community in need. Charity: Water will use 100% of the funds for the project, allocating its use based on water availability, the culture it will serve or the community’s economic conditions, which could include a drill well with a hand pipe, a community pipe system, and/or household water filters.

The donation will help fund water projects that provide much-needed clean drinking water to households, schools and healthcare systems worldwide that have little to no access to clean water. Clear Water will be provided with updates along the way, as well as a completion report at the conclusion of the project. The completion report will provide Clear Water with details about the community they are serving with their donation, as well as the GPS coordinates of the community. “Clear Water" will also be pinned to Charity: Water's map of communities in dire need, signifying that the community’s needs are now being met.

Clear Water's tri-sector cryptocurrency project is driven by purpose, and its support of Charity: Water puts this purpose into action. Clear Water's visionary founding team wanted to find a way to leverage the popularity and explosive growth of the crypto space to make a positive global impact by tackling the human impact on climate change and human necessities on multiple fronts.

"We only officially launched four days ago, but we weren't willing to wait. We decided the time to start making a positive change is now,” said Loren Patrice, Clear Water founder. “With the help of our investors, Clear Water will continue to fund clean-water projects indefinitely. People are dying from lack of this most basic necessity, yet most of the world doesn't know it. We must leave a better legacy behind. There is no other way."

Investors interested in learning more can follow the project online at clearwaterclw.com or on Telegram.

# # #

Press Contact

Clear Water

(720) 597-5366

bryan@clearwaterclw.com

Telegram: t.me/clearwaterclw

Website: www.clearwaterclw.com

Twitter: twitter.com/clearwaterclw