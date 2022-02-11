OnlyFans Takes 'First Step' With Ethereum NFT Profile Pictures

U.K.-based online subscription platform OnlyFans is letting content creators use verified Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) NFTs as profile pictures.

What Happened: A report from Reuters said the platform, known for its adult content, launched the NFT profile picture feature on Thursday.

"Our mission is to empower creators to own their full potential," said Chief Executive Officer Ami Gan in a statement to Reuters.

"This feature is the first step in exploring the role that NFTs can play on our platform."

Why It Matters: OnlyFans joins social media giants such as Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) that recently rolled out the NFT verified profile picture feature.

The move wasn’t entirely welcomed by everyone in the space and attracted criticism from some of the most prominent personalities on the platform, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

"Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?" said Musk in a series of tweets last month.

Despite some amount of backlash from the community, more and more commercial platforms appear to be embracing the role NFTs play for content creators.

In a blog on Thursday, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)-owned video sharing platform YouTube said that Web3 “opens new opportunities for creators.”

“We believe new technologies like blockchain and NFTs can allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans,” stated YouTube’s chief product officer Neal Mohan.