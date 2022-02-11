BBC Pulls Crypto Documentary About 20-Year-Old Who Says He Turned $50 Into $8M In 9 Months

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 11, 2022 9:46 am
The BBC quickly removed a documentary titled “The Crypto Millionaire” after The Guardian questioned the veracity of the claims made by the millionaire in focus.

What Happened: According to a report from The Guardian on Thursday, the BBC documentary about “self-made crypto millionaire” Hanad Hassan was pulled from airing at the last minute.

The documentary featured Hassan, a 20-year-old resident of Birmingham, who said he turned $50 into $8 million in 2021 — a return of 16,000,000% in under a year.

A now-deleted BBC article also details how Hassan, who decided to “become a millionaire when he was still a teenager,” donated $200,000 to charity from a crypto project he set up on his own called ORFANO.

Although the token has no listed price on CoinMarketCap, the ORFANO token was built on the Binance Smart Chain and imposed a 6% tax on all buy and sell transactions. From this tax, 2% was reportedly sent to a multi-sig wallet for charity funds.

Users on social media platform Reddit have suggested that the project was actually a scam that pulled the rug from investors after they pooled money into the project.

“It’s with a heavy heart Myself and Ahmed have decided to discontinue the Orfano X token. Things haven’t gone the way we had planned and after careful consideration we have decided that we will stopping continuing of the project,” wrote the project’s co-founder in a message reposted on Reddit.

“There’s been a sequence of events happening that have led us to this point. The bsc space has changed quite bit since Orfano originally launched with a whole new way of marketing and tokenomics and I also believe this new space is toxic.”

