Why These 2 Theta Tokens Are Shooting Higher Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 11, 2022 6:17 am
On Friday morning, when major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded lower, the two tokens linked to the Theta Network — Theta Network (THETA) and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) — spiked sharply.

THETA, TFUEL Performance
Coin 24-hour 24-hour Against Bitcoin 24-hour against Ethereum 7-day Price
Theta Network (THETA) 23% 25.1% 27.2% 44.7% $4.11
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 6.3% 8.1% 10% 31.7% $0.22

​​See Also: How To Buy Theta Token (THETA)

Why Are They Moving? Fremantle, a television production firm, announced a partnership with Theta Labs, the developer of the Theta Network blockchain this week centered around non fungible tokens that celebrate the 50th season of “The Price Is Right.” 

The NFTs will be launched soon on ThetaDrop, albeit no release date was announced. 

On Thursday, Fremantle U.S. tweeted a Benzinga story on the NFT partnership.  Fremantle said Price Is Right NFTs will feature games such as Plinko, Cliff Hangers, and Punch-A-Bunch.

Notably, the Theta ecosystem has two tokens: THETA, which is used for staking and securing the network, and TFUEL, which underpins microtransactions and operations. The Theta blockchain enables decentralized video streaming.

The two tokens rose despite major cryptocurrencies trading in the red after a record spike in inflation was reported on Thursday. 

Theta Chatter: The Price Is Right announcement fueled excitement on Twitter. 

Read Next: Katy Perry NFTs Roar Onto Theta Network: Will They Be A Firework Or Hot N Cold?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

