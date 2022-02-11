Why These 2 Theta Tokens Are Shooting Higher Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

On Friday morning, when major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded lower, the two tokens linked to the Theta Network — Theta Network (THETA) and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) — spiked sharply.

THETA, TFUEL Performance Coin 24-hour 24-hour Against Bitcoin 24-hour against Ethereum 7-day Price Theta Network (THETA) 23% 25.1% 27.2% 44.7% $4.11 Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 6.3% 8.1% 10% 31.7% $0.22

​​See Also: How To Buy Theta Token (THETA)

Why Are They Moving? Fremantle, a television production firm, announced a partnership with Theta Labs, the developer of the Theta Network blockchain this week centered around non fungible tokens that celebrate the 50th season of “The Price Is Right.”

The NFTs will be launched soon on ThetaDrop, albeit no release date was announced.

On Thursday, Fremantle U.S. tweeted a Benzinga story on the NFT partnership. Fremantle said Price Is Right NFTs will feature games such as Plinko, Cliff Hangers, and Punch-A-Bunch.

Celebrating its 50th season, @PriceIsRight is launching its first ever NFTs in partnership with Theta Labs! Featuring some of the most well-know #PriceIsRight games including Plinko, Cliff Hangers and Punch-A-Bunch! @Benzinga https://t.co/N4sLDxMnC3 — Fremantle US (@FremantleUS) February 8, 2022

Notably, the Theta ecosystem has two tokens: THETA, which is used for staking and securing the network, and TFUEL, which underpins microtransactions and operations. The Theta blockchain enables decentralized video streaming.

The two tokens rose despite major cryptocurrencies trading in the red after a record spike in inflation was reported on Thursday.

Theta Chatter: The Price Is Right announcement fueled excitement on Twitter.

Best of luck with it @FremantleUS. @PriceIsRight is an American treasure for 50 years on @ CBS. So we all know it’s wait in gold. — Jon (@BigJon0501) February 9, 2022

Best news all week! Go Theta Go pic.twitter.com/MbEZRivECt — FatSeaTurtle (@FatSeaTurtle) February 8, 2022

Read Next: Katy Perry NFTs Roar Onto Theta Network: Will They Be A Firework Or Hot N Cold?