Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump After Inflation Report —What If Feds Decide To No Longer Hodl Their Stash?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 10, 2022 9:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump After Inflation Report —What If Feds Decide To No Longer Hodl Their Stash?

Bitcoin was volatile Thursday night after the U.S. Labor Department reported inflation rising at the fastest clip since 1982. The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4.6% to $2 trillion at press time. 

​​

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -1.6% 15.6% $43,452.35
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -4.6% 13.3% $3,077.47
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -5.2% 9% $0.15
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Theta Network (THETA) +23.1% $4.23
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) +13.8% $0.034
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) +6% ​​$0.22

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Headline Consumer Price Index rose 7.5% in January — exceeding economist expectations of 7.2% growth; this is the steepest rise in inflation since February 1982. 

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched the 2% mark for the first time ever since August 2019 after the inflation numbers were reported. The rise in yield came along with heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will take steps to combat inflation, according to a Reuters report

“Bitcoin prices are holding up nicely given the surge in global bond yields.  Bitcoin’s best environment going forward is risk appetite and that might prove to be difficult until we get past the first couple of rate hikes by the Fed,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA

Moya said that Bitcoin institutional investors are focused on Treasuries as the momentum trade “appears to be rather straightforward.” He sees the apex coin consolidating between the $40,000 to $50,000 level in the short term. 

All Stablecoins Exchange Reserve hit an all-time high by $27.2 billion, according to a tweet from CryptoQuant. An increase in the value in reserve indicates higher selling pressure. 

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said Thursday was a very volatile day for Bitcoin with moves in excess of 5% intraday. He urged caution until a key level was broken.

“Nothing clear until we crack $46K and/or this block. If we do reclaim that level, the party goes on,” said the analyst in a tweet. 

Twitter account Negentropic, belonging to the co-founders of blockchain intelligence provider Glassnode, noted that the U.S. government is the third-largest holder of Bitcoin. 

“If the US decides to sell, big players will get a huge opportunity to buy in bulk,” said Negentropic.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.9M In This Cryptocurrency-Linked SPAC On Tuesday

Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.9M In This Cryptocurrency-Linked SPAC On Tuesday

Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND), a black-check firm that is expected to take blockchain-focused payments company Circle public in a $4.5 billion merger. read more
Will Bitcoin Continue Upward Move And What Is Its Fair Value? 4 Experts Weigh In

Will Bitcoin Continue Upward Move And What Is Its Fair Value? 4 Experts Weigh In

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening amid easing worries about Russia-Ukraine tensions, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the larges read more
Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard

Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett initiated a position in the Brazilian-Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) f read more
Coinbase Aims To Take A Bite Out of $700B US Remittance Market — To Let Users In Mexico Cash Out Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Local Currency

Coinbase Aims To Take A Bite Out of $700B US Remittance Market — To Let Users In Mexico Cash Out Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Local Currency

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)  will allow users in Mexico to cash out their cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more