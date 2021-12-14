Katy Perry NFTs Roar Onto Theta Network: Will They Be A Firework Or Hot N Cold?

Global superstar Katy Perry is the latest celebrity to launch a line of non-fungible tokens. Here’s how you can get your hands on a Katy Perry NFT and how they will be different from other celebrity NFTs.

What Happened: Perry is partnering with Theta Network to launch a set of NFTs starting Dec. 15. The first NFTs will be called “The Roar Package: Looking Back While Moving Forward.” The NFTs will launch to coincide with Perry’s upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, a hotel owned by Genting Berhad (OTC:GEBHY).

Perry will auction off the iconic “Golden Lion” from her 2015 Super Bowl performance that was watched by more than 100 million people in 130 countries.

“Katy opened her performance by entering the stadium atop a giant golden lion singing her 2013 song ‘Roar,’ which topped music charts in 12 countries,” the press release said.

A one-of-one NFT, featuring the physical Golden Lion is part of the NFT initial drop. Theta NFTs are said to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

NFTs from the partnership with Theta Network will offer merchandise, backstage access and meet and greets with Perry.

“By starting a residency in Las Vegas, I’m following in the footsteps of some personal heroes of mine, but of course we always approach it a little differently,” Perry said. “Unlike other residencies, fans will get the opportunity to own a part of the show and my musical story in the form of Theta NFTs.”

ThetaDrop is powered by the Theta protocol and a native blockchain built for media and entertainment. The blockchain features lower gas fees and faster transaction times than Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) according to the press release.

Why It’s Important: Perry is not the first celebrity to launch NFTs and likely won’t be the last. Partnering with Theta Network will give Katy Perry fans a way to connect with the artist through digital collectibles and physical rewards.

“In addition to the digital NFTs, these drops will include the opportunity to get tangible collectibles as well, so you can come away with some one-of-a-king incredible pieces of pop culture history,” Perry said.

Multiple drops are planned for 2022 in the partnership. Fans can pre-register ahead of the Dec. 15 initial drop.

Photo: Raph PH via Flickr

