$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock To Offer Crypto Trading: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 10, 2022 9:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock To Offer Crypto Trading: Report

The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is reportedly preparing to launch a cryptocurrency trading service for investors.

What Happened: According to a report from CoinDesk, sources close to the matter said the asset manager plans to enter the crypto space with “client support trading and then with their own credit facility.”

Essentially, clients would be able to borrow from BlackRock using their crypto assets as collateral.

The report also revealed BlackRock clients will be able to trade cryptocurrency through its integrated investment management platform Aladdin – short for Asset, Liability, Debt, and Derivative Investment Network.

CoinDesk sources said BlackRock was “looking to get hands-on with outright crypto” and was “looking at providers in the space.”

“They see all the flow that everyone else is getting and want to start making some money from this.”

Why It's Important: Over the last year, a number of heavy-weight financial institutions have started operations centered around cryptocurrency offerings.

Last year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) said it was preparing to offer the “full-spectrum” of investments, including physical Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), derivatives, and traditional investment vehicles.

Analysts at the firm predicted that BTC could reach a price of $100,000 by capturing a significant proportion of market share from traditional “store of value” assets like gold.

Price Action: As of Thursday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $44,700, up 2.6% in the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rises As Geopolitical Tensions In Eastern Europe Show Signs Of Simmering Down

Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rises As Geopolitical Tensions In Eastern Europe Show Signs Of Simmering Down

Gains in Ethereum outstripped those in Bitcoin at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 4.5% to $1.95 trillion.  read more
We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?

We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?

By Lucas Malizia, Defi Consultant & Federico Bruno, Project Manager at Finaflix read more
Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

A Super Bowl LVI commercial from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was either genius or a waste of money, depending on who you ask. Here’s how the commercial has already brought potential new customers to its ecosystem. read more
Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 4.19% to $44,165.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $43,027.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. read more