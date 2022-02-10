This P2E Metaverse Meme Coin Is Up Over 700% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Wednesday evening along with some major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Fighter Shiba (CRYPTO: FIGHTER) up 779.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000000315.

What Happened: Fighter Shiba has surged more than 750% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Fighter Shiba Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +779.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin +777.3% 24-hour against Ethereum +750.6% 7-day +779.5% 30-day +775.8% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1595 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 3.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003254.

Why It Matters: Fighter Shiba says it is a Metaverse play-to-earn (P2E) game inspired by the “Street Fighter” game that adds the power of Shiba Inu to the game.

The coin took to Twitter to announce it is newly listed on CoinMarketCap.

Hey Guys,

we are listed on cmc now… https://t.co/uKm9sDq4u0

Let's take this to the moon…!!!! — Fighter Shiba (@FighterShiba) February 9, 2022

