Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 13.77% to $11.85 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $360.42 million, a 180.46% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,186,854,250.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 132,842,608.18

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 49,366,831.73

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

LOSERS

LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 3.57% to $6.77 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $20.18 million, which is 1582.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $6,340,314,746.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 937,226,893.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,767,122,452.47

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 12,104,718.92

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.