Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 13.77% to $11.85 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $360.42 million, a 180.46% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,186,854,250.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) increased by 11.68% to $8.14. Flow’s current trading volume totals $407.14 million, a 272.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,588,788,053.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 9.38% to $40.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 48.97 million, which is 39.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,022,735,035.00.
Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 9.16% at $34.74. Trading volume for this coin is 603.26 million, which is 24.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,626,522,247.00.
Circulating Supply: 132,842,608.18
Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) rose 8.2% to $2.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 218.27 million, which is 41.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $2,043,119,336.00.
Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) rose 7.18% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. NEM’s current trading volume totals $31.20 million, a 47.1% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $1,098,681,852.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) increased by 6.75% to $30.07. Trading volume for this coin is 25.62 million, which is 1.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,502,356,812.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 49,366,831.73
Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
LOSERS
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 3.57% to $6.77 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $20.18 million, which is 1582.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $6,340,314,746.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 937,226,893.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) fell 2.8% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $761.42 thousand, a 53.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,079,732,803.00.
Circulating Supply: 9,767,122,452.47
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) declined by 2.76% to $127.95 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $222.09 million, a 43.16% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,550,105,579.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 12,104,718.92
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.36% to $10.02 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $39.36 million, a 54.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,571,121,804.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 1.11% to $23.5 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 78.35 million, which is 81.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $6,175,309,615.00.
Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
Max Supply: Not Available
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
