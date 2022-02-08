Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 21.07% to $8.86. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $161.82 million, a 164.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,485,231,856.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 167,816,065.89

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 549,148,093,964,437.38

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,765,993,904.40

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 47,832,461,678.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 876,076,962.49

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) decreased by 2.02% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $5.79 million, a 36.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,087,170,788.00.

Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 18,973,732.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,516,777,033.15

Max Supply: 2,193,850,827.32

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 937,241,150.90

Max Supply: Not Available

