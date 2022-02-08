Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 9:25 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 21.07% to $8.86. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $161.82 million, a 164.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,485,231,856.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 167,816,065.89
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 15.18% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 462.21 thousand, which is 99.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,197,156,945.00.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 13.79% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.08 billion, which is 131.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $17,441,255,439.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 549,148,093,964,437.38
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 13.11% to $0.2. Trading volume for this coin is 1.24 million, which is 24.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,903,037,426.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,765,993,904.40
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 10.02% at $0.85. XRP’s current trading volume totals $6.33 billion, a 90.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $40,654,779,550.00.
    Circulating Supply: 47,832,461,678.00
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) increased by 6.9% to $4.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $281.08 million, which is 22.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,769,376,781.00.
    Circulating Supply: 876,076,962.49
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) rose 5.98% to $1.91 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.17 billion, which is 47.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 13,101,829,281.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) decreased by 2.02% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $5.79 million, a 36.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,087,170,788.00.
    Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 2.01% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 17.95 million, which is 66.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,500,836,337.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.92% to $100.5 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 117.08 million, which is 52.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $1,904,155,397.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,973,732.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) declined by 1.9% to $3.24 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 969.24 million, which is 35.7% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,898,835,723.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,516,777,033.15
    Max Supply: 2,193,850,827.32
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 1.66% to $22.38 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $91.04 million, a 78.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $5,881,579,696.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.42% to $9.99 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $44.60 million, a 48.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,564,419,269.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.04% to $4.97 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.40 million, which is 68.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $4,656,867,285.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 937,241,150.90
    Max Supply: Not Available

