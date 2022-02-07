Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 23.53% to $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.87 billion, which is 28.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,401,663,980.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 549,148,127,027,372.38

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 167,816,065.89

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 47,832,461,678.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

LOSERS

Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) fell 2.29% to $27.28 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $16.98 million, a 35.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,337,120,765.00.

Circulating Supply: 49,089,928.66

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.