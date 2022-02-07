Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Benzinga Insights
February 7, 2022
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 23.53% to $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.87 billion, which is 28.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,401,663,980.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 549,148,127,027,372.38
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 15.83% at $155.77. Quant’s current trading volume totals $84.31 million, a 54.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,081,750,388.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) rose 15.28% to $7.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.84 million, which is 9.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,228,383,057.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 167,816,065.89
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) increased by 14.93% to $0.77. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.56 billion, which is 7.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $37,126,187,113.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 47,832,461,678.00
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 12.81% to $1.11. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $591.28 million, a 27.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,380,648,593.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 10.18% at $11.44. Waves’s current trading volume totals $270.53 million, a 111.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,147,277,706.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 9.88% at $2.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 14.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $5,916,628,489.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) fell 2.29% to $27.28 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $16.98 million, a 35.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,337,120,765.00.
    Circulating Supply: 49,089,928.66
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.62% to $2210.72 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $60.89 million, a 35.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,992,040,523.00.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 1.55% to $0.22 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $97.79 million, which is 182.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,886,178,774.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.44% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.20 million, which is 54.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $4,173,226,914.00.
    Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41
    Max Supply: Not Available

