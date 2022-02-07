ArtMeta Is Designing A Beautiful Digital World For Artists

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Art has been one of the rare few cultural things that have followed us since the dawn of humanity. From the earliest paintings on the cave walls to virtual and augmented realities, art has been there throughout history.

Now, however, it is time for it to take the next step, and go more digital than ever before, thanks to the next crypto trend called metaverse, and a project called ArtMeta, that is developing its own metaverse to connect artists and art galleries with art collectors from all over the world.

ArtMeta is a new metaverse project that is focusing on artworks and artists from all around the world. It emerged following the explosion of NFTs, but it also got enough insight into the crypto space to recognize the next major trend — the metaverse.

Still, being in its early days, the metaverse promises to completely change the way people communicate and interact with one another on the internet. It is offering to make our online experiences more immersive than ever before, and while it is still in its early days, many have already predicted significant transformations to come about from this technology capable of redefining work, culture, and social life experiences as we know it.

ArtMeta’s goal is to use it to help artists gain exposure by displaying their art in a digital environment. Galleries that represent these artists will be able to rent spaces and plots of land within the metaverse, and work with their artists to create an environment for presenting fine art like never before.

Obviously, this will also mean that art enthusiasts will know exactly where to go in order to view the newest art from new and established artists alike. For the time being, the metaverse is still in development, while ArtMeta itself has already launched on TrustSwap. The launch took place on December 18th, the project was hoping to raise $750,000. However, due to a massive interest, the IDO was oversubscribed by 1,045%. It ended up raising $750,000, but the demand was at $7.8 million.

A similar thing happened during the Polkastarter IDO, held on January 27, when ArtMeta once again got oversubscribed with over 15,000 signups.

What will ArtMeta’s digital world look like?

ArtMeta is planning to offer more than just a website where artists can publish their photos. It will act as a digital marketplace for tokenized real-world art, as well as digital forms of art, such as NFTs. By displaying their artwork on the upcoming platform, artists will be able to quickly and easily sell their creations to collectors from all over the world.

Meanwhile, the beautifully rendered digital world of ArtMeta was inspired by an art piece, itself. It was based on an imaginary city created by a painter Jonathan Delachaux in collaboration with a DI specialist and digital/visual effects artist, Romain Donnot. The two have created a mystic city located on an island, filled with museums, concert halls, and art galleries, all of which are purely digital, but also photo-realistic. Delachaux also consulted a geologist, volcanologist, astrologist, and a biologist to ensure that all details regarding the island’s look and feel make sense.

The project is also led by Roger Haas, who acts as its CEO. Haas formerly founded a world-class gallery, and he even led a museum foundation in Switzerland, which, alongside his other accomplishments, made him a prominent voice in the contemporary art world.

As for the island itself, this kind of environment will create a unique new paradigm for art sales in the emerging digital art marketplace, directly offering artists’ creations to millions of people around the world.

In fact, connecting artists, art galleries, and art collectors isn’t the project’s entire goal. More than just connecting the three, the project also aims to solve a number of problems that these three groups have.

Solving the problems of the art industry

These days, digital blockchain art is primarily being sold in the shape of NFTs. However, to be able to offer them, artists need to know how to create NFTs, which requires a certain amount of technical knowledge. ArtMeta will remove this barrier, allowing artists to make NFTs with ease and offer them to their would-be buyers.

Art galleries, on the other hand, also stand to benefit by changing their approach to hosting art. With the world moving towards its new, more digital form, art galleries will have to learn to adapt or fall behind. Fortunately, the metaverse offers a role to them, as well, allowing them to purchase digital land that they can then use as a digital gallery.

And, of course, the greatest benefit of a digital environment for art collectors and buyers is that they can access it from anywhere in the world. It will allow them to purchase NFTs or real-world art and record their ownership of it on the blockchain, with complete transparency and immutability protecting their purchase, and allowing them to easily prove ownership of art.

