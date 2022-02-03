Metaverse Cryptos Skyrocket Amid Meta Platforms' Plunge

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) — the metaverse company behind Facebook and Instagram — saw its stock plunge 26% Thursday. The company is currently on pace for its worst one-day decline in history following weak earnings results.

A few of its decentralized competitors saw significant gains over the past seven days.

What Happened: Coingecko data reveals that metaverse platform Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) saw its tokens rise considerably from a seven-day low of $2.16 to its current price of $2.61, up 20.3%.

Similarly, tokens of Decentraland competitor The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose from its seven-day low of $3.29 to the current price of $3.62, up 16.6%.

While Decentraland and The Sandbox have much in common, there are some key differences. Both the platforms sell virtual land parcels in their versions of the metaverse for real money, but Decentraland has 90,601 parcels and The Sandbox has 166,464 plots. Decentraland is the older platform of the two and is the original 3D decentralized metaverse platform that boosts a more decentralized approach, but The Sandbox has better graphics.

Photo: NASA-Imagery from Pixabay