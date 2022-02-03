Shiba Inu's Big Announcement Disappoints Community

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 3, 2022 9:26 am
A recent announcement from Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) appears to have missed the mark as disappointed members of the community took to Twitter to share their frustration.

What Happened: On Jan 28, the Shiba Inu team teased an upcoming partnership that many believed would have a massive impact on the cryptocurrency’s future prospects.

Fans of the meme-based cryptocurrency were left unsatisfied after the Shiba Inu team revealed that the partnership was a lesser-known fast-food restaurant in Italy called Welly’s.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, said the partnership would solidify SHIB’s first step into “real life” projects.

“As I said in discord, we don’t really want to partner with the huge centralized conglomerates that are con-agriculture and known for selling “food” that is harmful, subpar, and possibly poisonous,” said Kusama in a blog post detailing the partnership.

Kusama said that SHIB would be a means of payment in the store and Shiboshi and LEASH holders will have access to perks, discounts and rewards.

Still, the announcement failed to impress a vast majority of the SHIB community who felt the news was underwhelming.

SHIB Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00002043, down 5.6% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Patrícia Hellinger on Unsplash

