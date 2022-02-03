Shiba Inu's Big Announcement Disappoints Community

A recent announcement from Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) appears to have missed the mark as disappointed members of the community took to Twitter to share their frustration.

What Happened: On Jan 28, the Shiba Inu team teased an upcoming partnership that many believed would have a massive impact on the cryptocurrency’s future prospects.

Fans of the meme-based cryptocurrency were left unsatisfied after the Shiba Inu team revealed that the partnership was a lesser-known fast-food restaurant in Italy called Welly’s.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, said the partnership would solidify SHIB’s first step into “real life” projects.

“As I said in discord, we don’t really want to partner with the huge centralized conglomerates that are con-agriculture and known for selling “food” that is harmful, subpar, and possibly poisonous,” said Kusama in a blog post detailing the partnership.

Kusama said that SHIB would be a means of payment in the store and Shiboshi and LEASH holders will have access to perks, discounts and rewards.

Still, the announcement failed to impress a vast majority of the SHIB community who felt the news was underwhelming.

This a joke right? I thought it was gonna be Amazon — Jacob (@JacobEthier6) February 2, 2022

This is why you don't overhype news. Just keep holders up to date.. But the best things happen in silence & gradually until it's impossible to ignore . A lot of $shib holders are opportunists looking for a quick buck who bailed on $doge because shib is the new cheaper option — Clyde (@tushy_N_pussy) February 2, 2022

Lol, to the few hundred people in Italy who own shib and live in Naples, I guess you get to trade in the shib you bought for .00006 and buy a burger for roughly a third of the value of the coin you purchased! What a great deal. Thanks guys! — Backary Zergman (@BergmanZachary) February 2, 2022

No offense! This is great news and I fully support shib but come on bro… you guys could’ve came up with something bigger to release instead. Shib sports clothing ? Shibacard? Shib x Amazon ? More BURNS? Only one store in Italy is gonna take awhile — Brad (@Brad0061) February 2, 2022

SHIB Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00002043, down 5.6% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Patrícia Hellinger on Unsplash