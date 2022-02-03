Jack Dorsey Says NFTs Are The 'Wrong Answer' To Sort Of The 'Right Question'

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 3, 2022 5:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jack Dorsey Says NFTs Are The 'Wrong Answer' To Sort Of The 'Right Question'

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder and Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey said that while non fungible tokens (NFTs) are trying to empower music artists, they are the “wrong answer” as they are not built on the best foundation.

What Happened: “The format that is interesting, this is where I think the spirit of NFTs, there’s something. It’s the right question to ask, we currently have the wrong answers,” Dorsey said during an interview with MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor at the “Bitcoin for Corporations 2022” conference on Tuesday.

Dorsey said that Tidal — the music streaming service acquired by Square last year — is trying to empower music artists to participate in the economy and give them control of their destiny by creating ecosystems of tools for them. This, according to him, would help it distinguish itself from similar services offered by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Spotify Inc. (NYSE:SPOT).

Block has commerce sites that can be integrated in Tidal, Dorsey added, noting that a typical artist gets more income from merchandise and touring compared to streaming revenue.

Dorsey noted how people typically understand Bitcoin to be comprising of two layers — a base one and Lightning Network as Layer 2 — but there can be more layers on the network, The Block CEO suggested his company is exploring such use cases of Bitcoin through technological advancements.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: NFTs, blockchain-based tokenization of collectible items or art pieces, allow users to own digital assets like retail estate, art, digital sneakers, and video moments. NFTs — typically built using Ethereum — are the hottest cryptocurrency trend since last year.

Dorsey’s comments come as more artists jump on the NFT bandwagon. Several prominent figures in the music industry have made high-value NFT purchases and even released their own collections.

Musician Justin Bieber recently became one of the latest celebrities to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $1.3 million.

Warner Music Group said earlier this week it is partnering with OneOf, a NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, to create exclusive NFTs for artists across the WMG portfolio.

Price Action: Ethereum is down 3.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $2,651.05 at press time.

Read Next: Over 80% Of OpenSea's Free NFTs Are Fake, Spam Or Plagiarized

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Over 80% Of OpenSea's Free NFTs Are Fake, Spam Or Plagiarized

Over 80% Of OpenSea's Free NFTs Are Fake, Spam Or Plagiarized

OpenSea, the world’s largest decentralized marketplace, has revealed that more than 80% of the “free” NFTs minted on the platform were plagiarized, fake or spam. read more
Soccer Star Memphis Depay Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here Are The Details

Soccer Star Memphis Depay Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here Are The Details

Barcelona soccer star Memphis Depay is one of the latest celebrities and athletes to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most valuable and well-known non-fungible token collections. What Happened: Depay showed off his new Ape purchase on Twitter.  read more
Kanye West Rejects NFTs, Tells Fans To Stop Asking: 'I'm Not On That Wave'

Kanye West Rejects NFTs, Tells Fans To Stop Asking: 'I'm Not On That Wave'

American rapper Kanye West won’t be jumping on the NFT bandwagon any time in the near future. What Happened: In an Instagram post on Monday, West asked fans to “stop asking” him to get into non-fungible tokens, emphasizing that he makes music and products in the “real world.” read more
Revolutionary Changes Ahead For Web3 And Crypto? Coinbase Exec Lays Out 10 Predictions

Revolutionary Changes Ahead For Web3 And Crypto? Coinbase Exec Lays Out 10 Predictions

Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer at Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) in late December released his 10 predictions for Web3 and the crypto economy for 2022. read more