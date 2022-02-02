Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 9.86% to $21.86. Trading volume for this coin is 358.74 million, which is 8.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,357,487,681.00.
Circulating Supply: 200,180,750.32
Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 9.85% at $115.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $65.13 million, which is 19.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,555,660,051.00.
Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) rose 7.97% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.33 million, which is 47.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $POKT’s estimated market cap is $911,490,210.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 704,328,800.22
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) is up 6.83% at $4.11. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $3.83 million, a 433.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,854,499,703.00.
Circulating Supply: 937,331,596.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 4.5% at $20.98. NEO’s current trading volume totals $182.05 million, a 4.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,479,427,335.00.
Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 4.34% to $11.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 399.59 million, which is 16.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,343,106,620.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 630,093,814.64
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 4.05% to $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $51.62 million, a 35.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,536,738,414.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,968,567,173,313.00
Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.87% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 196.44 million, which is 58.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $3,580,708,407.00.
Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.81% to $54.77 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $2.25 million, a 94.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $3,191,124,687.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 58,582,889.29
Max Supply: Not Available
- Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) decreased by 1.78% to $2725.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.32 million, which is 1.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $4,878,254,556.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,799,909.78
Max Supply: 1,799,909.78
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) declined by 1.74% to $1.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.21 million, which is 60.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,559,872,106.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 1.4% to $19.4 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $929.85 million, a 33.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DOT’s estimated market cap is $20,943,858,314.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,079,919,708.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.38% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $14.42 million, a 57.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,886,178,774.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) decreased by 1.22% to $5.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 64.86 million, which is 38.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LOOKS’s estimated market cap is $1,098,972,242.00.
Circulating Supply: 205,617,840.46
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
