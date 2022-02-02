Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
February 2, 2022 4:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 9.86% to $21.86. Trading volume for this coin is 358.74 million, which is 8.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,357,487,681.00.
    Circulating Supply: 200,180,750.32
    Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 9.85% at $115.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $65.13 million, which is 19.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,555,660,051.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) rose 7.97% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.33 million, which is 47.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $POKT’s estimated market cap is $911,490,210.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 704,328,800.22
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) is up 6.83% at $4.11. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $3.83 million, a 433.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,854,499,703.00.
    Circulating Supply: 937,331,596.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 4.5% at $20.98. NEO’s current trading volume totals $182.05 million, a 4.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,479,427,335.00.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 4.34% to $11.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 399.59 million, which is 16.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,343,106,620.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 630,093,814.64
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 4.05% to $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $51.62 million, a 35.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,536,738,414.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,968,567,173,313.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.87% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 196.44 million, which is 58.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $3,580,708,407.00.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.81% to $54.77 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $2.25 million, a 94.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $3,191,124,687.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 58,582,889.29
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) decreased by 1.78% to $2725.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.32 million, which is 1.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $4,878,254,556.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,799,909.78
    Max Supply: 1,799,909.78
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) declined by 1.74% to $1.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.21 million, which is 60.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,559,872,106.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 1.4% to $19.4 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $929.85 million, a 33.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DOT’s estimated market cap is $20,943,858,314.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,079,919,708.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.38% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $14.42 million, a 57.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,886,178,774.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) decreased by 1.22% to $5.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 64.86 million, which is 38.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LOOKS’s estimated market cap is $1,098,972,242.00.
    Circulating Supply: 205,617,840.46
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Polkadot Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polkadot Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's (CRYPTO: DOT) price has fallen 3.11% to $17.94. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $16.52 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 11% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 11% Within 24 hours

Polkadot's (CRYPTO: DOT) price has increased 11.6% over the past 24 hours to $18.44, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 26.0% loss, moving from $24.43 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $54.98. read more
Cryptocurrency Polkadot Down More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polkadot Down More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's (CRYPTO: DOT) price has fallen 12.29% to $22.03. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 19.0% loss, moving from $27.03 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Polkadot Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polkadot Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Polkadot's (CRYPTO: DOT) price has decreased 5.52% over the past 24 hours to $26.45. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 13.0%, moving from $23.32 to its current price. read more