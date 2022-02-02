EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Sees Annual Run Rate For Ecommerce Merchant Services ~$36M; Expects Positive EBITDA For FY22

byAkanksha Bakshi
February 2, 2022 7:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Sees Annual Run Rate For Ecommerce Merchant Services ~$36M; Expects Positive EBITDA For FY22

Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise, OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:OLB), announced its merchant services annual transaction volume run rate of $1.35 billion in transaction volume.

What happened: OLB reached merchant services' annual transaction volume run rate of $1.35 billion in transaction volume due to 28.5 million transactions.

The company says, as a result of a diversified merchant base that is not reliant on large merchants and high dollar transactions, the company's eCommerce merchant services business is tracking at an anticipated annual revenue run rate exceeding $36 Million for 2022.

Related: OLB Group and DMint Want to Be Leading the Charge in the Future of Crypto Mining

Why It's Important: Starting the year at a $36 million annualized revenue run rate is likely to maximize its economies of scale and contribute to its bottom line.

OLB believes that its merchants in the CBD marketplace will likely see an increase in transaction volume as the overall market size grows.

 "Our CBD merchant portfolio acquisition is expected to add $25 million to our revenue this year and is anticipated to contribute up to $5 Million in incremental EBITDA. Adding to our improved financial position by having no outstanding debt, this should give us the financial flexibility to ramp up our cryptocurrency-related operations," stated Ronny Yakov, President and CEO of OLB.

Price Action: OLB shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $1.88 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Exclusives Markets General

Related Articles

OLB Group and DMint Want to Be Leading the Charge in the Future of Crypto Mining

OLB Group and DMint Want to Be Leading the Charge in the Future of Crypto Mining

Photo by Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash read more
This Industry Is Reportedly Exploding in North America After Chinese Crackdown

This Industry Is Reportedly Exploding in North America After Chinese Crackdown

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash read more
Will Bitcoin Mining Keep Growing? This Company Thinks So

Will Bitcoin Mining Keep Growing? This Company Thinks So

Photo by Executium on read more
This Fintech Company Is Now Into Crypto Mining

This Fintech Company Is Now Into Crypto Mining

Photo by Worldspectrum from Pexels read more