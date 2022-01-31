Justin Bieber Shows Off His Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: Why Did He Pay $1.3M For This Particular Ape?

byChris Katje
January 31, 2022 2:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: Why Did He Pay $1.3M For This Particular Ape?

Musician Justin Bieber became one of the latest celebrities to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most well-known and highest valued NFT collections. Bieber showed off his Bored Ape for the first time Monday, posting the image on Instagram.

What Happened: Bieber took to Instagram, a company owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), to show off Bored Ape Yacht Club #3001.

Bieber captioned the image with lyrics from his song “Lonely.”

“What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but noones listening and that’s just f***in lonely,” Bieber captioned the post.

Bieber also included the hashtag #lonelyboredape.

“Lonely” was released on Bieber’s sixth studio album called Justice and was the second single off of the album. A music video for the song released in October 2020 has over 141 million views on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The post by Bieber confirms that he is the owner of the Bored Ape, which was widely assumed since the purchaser of the NFT had the name JustinBieberNFTs on OpenSea and contained an inBetweeners NFT that is Bieber’s profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Related Link: Celebrities That Own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs 

Why It’s Important: Bieber spent 500 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Bored Ape Yacht Club #3001, or around $1.3 million.

The Ape ranks as the #9777 rarest on Rarity Tools, something many were quick to point out given the high price tag paid.

The traits on the Ape are:

Punk Blue Background (12% of Apes)

Black T (3%)

Sad Eyes (6%)

Dark Brown Fur (4%)

Bored Unshaven Mouth (16%)

One trait to watch could be the Ape's sad eyes, as Bieber captioned his Instagram post with #lonelyboredape. While this could just be a play on the song title and the name of the NFT project, it could also apply to the Ape looking lonely thanks to this trait.

The floor price on Bored Apes with sad eyes is 120 ETH.

The Instagram post from Bieber has over 890,000 likes in three hours, showing the musician's huge reach. Bieber has 219 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the largest accounts on the platform.

Bieber has not yet shared the Bored Ape on Twitter, a social media platform where Bieber has 114.2 million followers. The musician ranks second in followers on Twitter, trailing only former President Barack Obama (130.6 million).

The floor price of Bored Apes stands at 116 ETH at the time of writing, up from 104 ETH on Saturday, when Bieber’s purchase of the Ape was widely discussed.

Bored Ape NFTs have seen an increase in valuation thanks to the project's strong community and due to holders being rewarded. Continued celebrity purchases will likely increase brand exposure and lead to more big names Apeing in.

Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Vital on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Justin Bieber And Bored Ape NFT, Joe Rogan's Response, Elon Musk On Canada Protests, Bitcoin Heading Into Lunar New Year, Fed Rate Hike Prediction: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Justin Bieber And Bored Ape NFT, Joe Rogan's Response, Elon Musk On Canada Protests, Bitcoin Heading Into Lunar New Year, Fed Rate Hike Prediction: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Apes Hit 100 ETH As Bieber Joins Club, Killer GF, Asuna, Creepz Join Leaderboard

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Apes Hit 100 ETH As Bieber Joins Club, Killer GF, Asuna, Creepz Join Leaderboard

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
Justin Bieber Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For 500 ETH: Here Are The Details

Justin Bieber Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For 500 ETH: Here Are The Details

A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sold for $1.3 million on Saturday, and the owner of the NFT is one of the world's most well-known celebrities. read more
Buy NFTs With A Credit Card, No Crypto: What Investors Should Know About MoonPay NFT Checkout

Buy NFTs With A Credit Card, No Crypto: What Investors Should Know About MoonPay NFT Checkout

Cryptocurrency company MoonPay is known for helping celebrities buy large NFTs. Now the company wants to help bring new people to the non-fungible token space with a simple three-step method. Here are the details. read more