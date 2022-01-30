Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Apes Hit 100 ETH As Bieber Joins Club, Killer GF, Asuna, Creepz Join Leaderboard

byChris Katje
January 30, 2022 5:42 pm
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $85.4 million, +129.1%
  • Azuki: $81.7 million, +3.8%
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $61.2 million, +104.1%
  • CloneX: $58.9 million, +186.0%
  • CryptoPunks: $54.5 million, +117.8%
  • Killer GF: $41.1 million, N/A
  • Creepz Shapeshifters: $27.8 million, N/A
  • SuperNormalbyZipcy: $26.2 million, N/A
  • Hape Prime: $21.3 million, -58.0%
  • Lives of Asuna: $20.9 million, N/A

Related Link: Justin Bieber Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For 500 ETH: Here Are The Details

What Happened: This week’s top ten list saw several new names, including four projects that had their launches last week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the week with a triple digit gain as the floor price crossed 100 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Saturday and the purchase of an Ape by Justin Bieber was widely discussed by the NFT community.

The wallet tied to Bieber also owns two CloneX and a Killer GF, two other NFT names that appear in the week’s top ten list. Killer GF has a floor price of 1.45 ETH and is one of the most talked about new projects of the last week.

Azuki, a newer NFT project, continued to gain in interest during the week.

Creepz Shapeshifter is a series of seven collector cards with images depicting Elon Musk, Paris Hilton, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban. The NFT project has a floor price of 0.375 ETH.

Lives of Asuna held its mint last week and has a floor price of 2.18 ETH for the unrevealed items.

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr

