Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Apes Hit 100 ETH As Bieber Joins Club, Killer GF, Asuna, Creepz Join Leaderboard

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $85.4 million, +129.1%

$85.4 million, +129.1% Azuki: $81.7 million, +3.8%

$81.7 million, +3.8% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $61.2 million, +104.1%

$61.2 million, +104.1% CloneX: $58.9 million, +186.0%

$58.9 million, +186.0% CryptoPunks: $54.5 million, +117.8%

$54.5 million, +117.8% Killer GF: $41.1 million, N/A

$41.1 million, N/A Creepz Shapeshifters: $27.8 million, N/A

$27.8 million, N/A SuperNormalbyZipcy: $26.2 million, N/A

$26.2 million, N/A Hape Prime: $21.3 million, -58.0%

$21.3 million, -58.0% Lives of Asuna: $20.9 million, N/A

What Happened: This week’s top ten list saw several new names, including four projects that had their launches last week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the week with a triple digit gain as the floor price crossed 100 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Saturday and the purchase of an Ape by Justin Bieber was widely discussed by the NFT community.

The wallet tied to Bieber also owns two CloneX and a Killer GF, two other NFT names that appear in the week’s top ten list. Killer GF has a floor price of 1.45 ETH and is one of the most talked about new projects of the last week.

Azuki, a newer NFT project, continued to gain in interest during the week.

Creepz Shapeshifter is a series of seven collector cards with images depicting Elon Musk, Paris Hilton, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban. The NFT project has a floor price of 0.375 ETH.

Lives of Asuna held its mint last week and has a floor price of 2.18 ETH for the unrevealed items.

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr