AngryKitty Makes A Splash With New NFT Collection

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In the crypto world, it seems as though there is always something new every year that sparks new trends. For 2021, it was the historic bull run that dogecoin saw that ushered in a new era of animal-themed tokens. Now, we have a token for virtually every animal under the sun amidst concern that these tokens are being used as an empty trend as opposed to a valuable crypto offering.

Now, AngryKitty, a crypto project working to bring something new to the market while giving benefits to its users, has announced its ongoing NFT sale on OpenSea. The new collection, which features 12 unique cat-themed NFTs, is part of the project’s rollout and the first of a slew of exciting projects.

Welcome to the Cat Kingdom

The collection, which is called AngryKitty – The Dog Killer, features 11 NFT images and one video of an angry cat shooting a gun. The idea behind the collection, and the project as a whole, is that cats have gotten angry at the overrunning of the crypto market by dog tokens and now seek to destroy all dogs.

The collection will have up to 1,000 NFTs in total and following this initial set of 12, more will be released into the market, with AngryKitty already announcing a second collection drop coming soon. AngryKitty has also announced several community-focused contests with lots of prizes to be won.

Along with the current NFT collection, there will also be the incoming launch of the AngryKitty Shooter, a shooting game, will be the first game to be released by the AngryKitty team in late January 2022 purely for entertainment. Following this, the company will release a play-to-earn game that comes with a mystery prize for the winner.

The project, from all indications, is working to bring some balance into the existing crypto landscape that is so heavily focused on cashing in on trends and making a profit. With AngryKitty, users can invest in NFTs, support charitable causes, or just play some fun games.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.