Dogecoin Is In A State Of Whimper Today But Popular Bar In Phoenix Would Accept The Meme Coin Anyway

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 28, 2022 5:35 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.4% lower over 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

Dogecoin, In Numbers:

  • 24-Hour Performance:-0.4%
  • 7-Day Performance: -8.3%
  • 30-Day Performance: -19.7%
  • YTD Performance: -18.6%

Why It’s Moving? DOGE traded lower along with some other major coins cryptocurrencies, even as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.8% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

At press time, DOGE was among the top ten most-mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter during the last 24 hours, as per CoinTrendz data. The meme coin was also noted as trending on CoinMarketCap.

On Thursday, DOGE along with other major coins traded muted after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March.

The coin failed to make significant gains despite the recent buzz surrounding fast-food chain McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) accepting DOGE and despite the hashtag “Accept Doge” trending on Twitter.

Dogecoin ChatterThe Lost Leaf Bar And Gallery in Phoenix, Arizona said it will accept Dogecoin for payments. The move was appreciated by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus.

