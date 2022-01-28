This Dog Coin Gone 'Rogue' Is Up Over 70% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 27, 2022 9:20 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continued to trade muted on Thursday evening after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday it will likely increase interest rates as soon as March.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with Rogue Doge (CRYPTO: ROGE) up almost 73% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000000001825.

What Happened: Rogue Doge has gained more than 71% against Bitcoin and also surged 74% against Ethereum.

Rogue Doge, In Numbers:

  • 24-Hour Performance: +72.6%
  • 7-Day Performance: +38.0%
  • 30-Day Performance: -46.2%
  • YTD Performance: -61.8%

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 1.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1399 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 0.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002083.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Rogue Doge says it is a native crypto asset for the twin Rogue decentralized (DeFi) tokens — Roge and Proge — and was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in April 2021.

The coin says its native utility token will be used for purchases of real world products and digital services in the store.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Shine — Is The Apex Coin Headed For A 'Lower Low' Amid Choppy Crypto Markets?

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

