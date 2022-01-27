Coinbase To Support Solana Ecosystem: Report

byWahid Pessarlay
January 27, 2022 11:46 am
Coinbase is one step closer to adding another major decentralized blockchain and getting closer to its long-term goals.

What happened: Coinbase is preparing to list Solana-powered (CRYPTO: SOL) tokens to its ecosystem, CoinDesk reported. This will allow CoinBase to enable Solana Power Library tokens withdrawals.

The crypto exchange didn’t make any official statement about this.

“Reminder about how Coinbase lists assets:” Brian Armstrong — Coinbase CEO — tweeted in July 2021, “our goal is to list *every* asset where it is legal to do so.”

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) market value is much higher than Solana’s. The biggest Solana-powered token is Serum (CRYPTO: SRM) with a market capitalization of $281 million, which is much lower than ERC-20 tokens like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), with around a $10-billion market cap.

See also: How to buy Solana (SOL)?

According to CoinDesk, we still have to wait for an official announcement from CoinBase for more information on when and how the tokens will be listed and made available to the public.

