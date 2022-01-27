Kadena, Stacks Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 37.81% to $0.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $308.10 million, which is 862.0% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) declined by 1.78% to $148.25 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $166.62 million, a 9.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $2,674,979,086.00.

