Why Is Ethereum-Based Polygon Buoyant Today?
Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) traded 10% higher at $1.59 over 24 hours leading up to late night Tuesday.
Polygon, In Numbers:
- 24-Hour Performance: 10.5%
- 7-Day Performance: -23.3%
- 30-Day Performance: -44.7%
- YTD Performance: -38.2%
Why It’s Moving? On Tuesday, Ryan Wyatt, head of gaming at Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) video streaming platform YouTube said that he will be leading Polygon Studios, which has the mandate to develop a Polygon-based entertainment ecosystem.
Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal commented on Wyatt’s joining Polygon Studios and said “Let that sync in!”MATIC, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token associated with the blockchain scalability platform, was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.
Head of @YouTube Gaming is joining @0xPolygon as CEO of @_PolygonStudios
Let that sync in! https://t.co/Id3KJriEFW
— Sandeep | Polygon (@sandeepnailwal) January 25, 2022
Polygon Chatter: Polygon Studios tweeted “Always gamers first” in a Twitter thread that touched on Wyatt’s appointment as CEO.
Always gamers first.
— Polygon Studios (@_PolygonStudios) January 25, 2022
