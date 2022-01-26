Why Is Ethereum-Based Polygon Buoyant Today?

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) traded 10% higher at $1.59 over 24 hours leading up to late night Tuesday.

Polygon, In Numbers:

24-Hour Performance: 10.5%

10.5% 7-Day Performance: -23.3%

-23.3% 30-Day Performance: -44.7%

-44.7% YTD Performance: -38.2%

Why It’s Moving? On Tuesday, Ryan Wyatt, head of gaming at Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) video streaming platform YouTube said that he will be leading Polygon Studios, which has the mandate to develop a Polygon-based entertainment ecosystem.

Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal commented on Wyatt’s joining Polygon Studios and said “Let that sync in!”MATIC, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token associated with the blockchain scalability platform, was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.

Polygon Chatter: Polygon Studios tweeted “Always gamers first” in a Twitter thread that touched on Wyatt’s appointment as CEO.

Always gamers first. — Polygon Studios (@_PolygonStudios) January 25, 2022

