byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 25, 2022 1:58 pm
YouTube Head Of Gaming To Lead Polygon's Gaming And Entertainment; Crypto Holders Enthused

Ryan Wyatt, head of gaming of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) video sharing platform YouTube, has announced that he will be leading Polygon Studios, an organization tasked with assisting the development of the Polygon-based (CRYPTO: MATIC) crypto-enabled entertainment ecosystem.

What Happened: In a Tuesday tweet, Wyatt said that he's thrilled to be joining Polygon, but appreciates the time he spent working at YouTube.

In the emotional email sent to his Mountain View colleagues that he attached to the tweet, he says that he expects to "miss YouTube dearly" but recognizes that "it is time" for him to move on to new challenges and pursue his fascination with blockchain app development and web 3.0.

Holders of the Polygon token, called MATIC, responded with excitement to the news.

See Also: WHAT IS WEB 3.0?

Wyatt explained that his role at Polygon Studios will be focused on growing Polygon's developer ecosystem through strategic investment, marketing and developer support while also bridging web 2.0 with web 3.0.

Under his leadership, the organization will be involved not only with gaming but also entertainment, fashion, news, sports and other industries.

See Also: IS POLYGON (MATIC) A GOOD INVESTMENT? 

