This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have rebounded along with several other major cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening.

Some of the meme knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) up 566% during the past 24 hours to $0.000002932.

What Happened: NinjaFloki has gained more than 550% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum. The coin is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

NinjaFloki, In Numbers:

24-Hour Performance: +566.1%

7-Day Performance: -71.8%

30-Day Performance: +93.9%

YTD Performance: +33.0%

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 4.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1427 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 1.7% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002099.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The project behind the token says it is continuing to work on game development and recently shared the demo of its first play-to-earn game.

The coin announced on Twitter that it will soon announce a new airdrop event to the token’s holders.

We'll be sharing a new #airdrop event with you soon. — NinjaFloki – #PLAY2EARN (@ninjaflokitoken) January 25, 2022

Read Next: 'Drop Bitcoin!' International Monetary Fund Urges El Salvador