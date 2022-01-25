Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus took a dig at CNBC presenter Jim Cramer on Monday.

What Happened: “Why does anyone add NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money,” Markus said in reference to Cramer on Twitter.

Markus also reposted a tweet from Cramer, in which the latter had advised his followers to purchase shares of subscriber video on demand company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

why does anyone add NFA if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money (Netflix is down 33% since this call) https://t.co/WP5O10iXeB — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 25, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: The DOGE co-creator noted that shares of Netflix were down 33% since Cramer dished out his advice.

While Cramer’s tweet dated back to Jan. 3, Netflix reported its fourth-quarter financial results last Thursday after which the company’s stock plunged severely.

Markus also touched on the legal implications of shilling or the act of convincing others to buy something.

i guess. i have no idea of the law other than if you get paid to shill and don’t disclose you can get sued. but it seems like if you aren’t paid, you can say whatever dumbass thing you want? — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 25, 2022

The DOGE co-creator said he was "confused about the law" but said there is a "moral law." He pointed to people who keep threatening how it's illegal to be bullish on cryptocurrencies and express those views in public.

"That doesn’t seem to be the case or he would be sued out his butt," said Markus, seemingly pointing to Cramer.

yeah i am just confused about the law obviously there is the moral law, but people keep threatening how it's illegal to be bullish on whatever crypto and express it in public but it's like, that doesn't seem to be the case or he would be sued out his butt — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 25, 2022

Last Friday, Cramer warned investors to be careful about investing in DOGE saying the cryptocurrency was a security.

In response, Markus said Cramer’s comments were “biggest bull signal ever” for DOGE. Markus urged Cramer to learn more about blockchain and said Dogecoin doesn’t qualify under the Howey Test.

Price Action: On Monday, DOGE traded 1.7% lower over 24 hours at $0.13 over 24 hours.

Read Next: Crypto Crash's Silver Lining? Gaming Might Get Cheaper In 2022 As GPU Street Prices Take A Beating

Photo: Courtesy of Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia