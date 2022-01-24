Is Blockchain A Revolution In Technology Or A Change In The World's Order?

Since its inception, blockchain technology has been making waves in various industries, especially in cryptocurrencies. While the technology has had a significant impact on the financial sector, the technology has been revolutionary across multiple industries that handle and manage data.

Blockchain is a distributed database that stores data in interlinked blocks arranged chronologically. The system creates a tamper-proof ecosystem that protects data from manipulation and offers verification mechanisms. This makes it an immutable, unhackable distributed ledger of digital assets. In the finance sector, blockchain makes transactions more secure by ensuring information is recorded only once and cannot be altered.

How Revolutionary Is Blockchain Technology?

Some factors make blockchain stand out from other technologies. First, the technology networks are unchangeable and unstoppable, and once set up, they cannot be altered. Blockchain creates a decentralized ecosystem where a central body does not control decision-making, given its structure and architecture. The technology becomes even more reliable as it gains more acceptability and more players join the network, making it more impossible to fall into the hands of a single entity.

Thanks to its structure, blockchain has found higher acceptability and application in multiple sectors, including cryptocurrencies, product tracking, document certification, voting systems, financial services, supply chain management, and project management.

In the finance industry, which has been used widely, blockchain allows transactions to be simultaneously anonymous and secure and recorded on a tamper-proof public ledger.

Although its main application has been the development of cryptocurrencies, the underlying framework has wider applications and can record almost everything valuable to man. It, therefore, has applications in several facets of life from music lovers, consumers, students, transporters, and entrepreneurs, among others.

Is Blockchain a Change in the World Order?

Blockchain technology has already had a significant impact on our social, economic, and political well-being, and this is likely to be a precursor of something bigger on the way. Its effect on finance and cryptocurrency could be the tip of the iceberg.

So far, cryptocurrencies are challenging the mainstream financial system by introducing revolutionary services like ATMs, digital wallets, saving services, payment systems, and even loans. With around 2 billion people unbanked globally, blockchain still has a fertile ground for growth and expansion, and its impact is expected to be even larger.

Many people prefer more personal liberty and less control, and this is where blockchain becomes a darling to many, thanks to its decentralized nature. Again, the social impact of this decentralization could have far-reaching effects in terms of reshaping the worldview.

Blockchain is expected to avail banking services to many underprivileged people and communities and make financial services accessible to everyone. The transparent nature of the technology will make it widely applicable to prevent corruption and stand up against manipulative governments, especially in many developing countries.

The increased trust and transparency make blockchain applicable in government operations, charity work, election management, and financial systems, among others.

The Future Of Blockchain

Blockchain has a strong future in the finance industry and many other sectors, as noted earlier. In addition to individuals and organizations, several governments embrace blockchain technology to streamline government processes and improve service delivery. For instance, the technology is used in Estonia to maintain banking, healthcare, and legislative registries.

Conclusion

Whether blockchain technology will maintain its growth momentum is a matter that needs time. High adaptability and inflated expectations have raised the possibility of even wide acceptability among individuals, organizations, and governments. The fate of blockchain mainly lies in the hands of innovators, disruptors, and visionaries, and the technology's future will be shaped by how much these groups can accept or address the status quo.