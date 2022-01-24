Empowa's Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO) Provides an Exciting Opportunity to Participate in the Project

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The Empowa project is proof that blockchain technology has a wide range of use cases. Not only is it crucial in facilitating transactions in the financial sector, but it can also be deployed to facilitate socio-economic development. The innovative RealFi project created to unlock affordable housing in Africa through blockchain and crypto is breaking grounds in the real estate sector, offering people the chance to partake in the Trillion Dollar housing project in Africa via its ISPO.

Empowa’s ISPO is the DeFi property platform’s way of encouraging financial inclusion, which has been the dilemma Africans face in a bid to access affordable housing. The company says that it is low-risk, as you are required to stake ADA to the EMP1 or EMP2 pools to get Empowa tokens. Empowa tokens empower holders to tap into the investment opportunities presented by the real estate market.

Empowa: Stimulating African Economies Through Affordable Housing Market

Empowa is a DeFi project built on the Cardano blockchain to address housing challenges and financial problems prevalent in the under-served African mortgage market. With the skyrocketing African population and massive urbanization, the demand for affordable housing is constantly on the rise.

According to Center for Affordable Housing data for 2020, housing construction in South Africa has the potential to offer over threefold stimulus to the country’s economy. In countries like Mozambique, building entry-level houses creates employment for five people. This proves that housing is the bedrock of wealth creation, stability, and security in any country.

However, there’s still a backlog of more than 50 million housing units, despite the efforts of governments and regional housing bodies. The backlog shows that the current financial system is incapable of addressing the challenges prevalent in the sector. This opens an opportunity for blockchain projects like Empowa to disrupt the industry.

Empowa is a Cardano-based project that aims to solve the challenges in the African housing market by offering decentralized financial opportunities. The project enables decentralized financing for greener homes and financial inclusion through blockchain (Cardano).

Funding remains the biggest issue with housing. It’s complex to access high capital at African banks due to their tough requirements. It creates obstacles for Africans, denying them the opportunity to buy a house outright or through a mortgage.

With Empowa’s unique approach (blockchain and decentralization), Africans can unlock affordable homes. Investing in housing construction results in income generation in the continent, which reduces political instability and the need for residents to migrate to other countries. They can capitalize on decentralized funding to alleviate social and financial problems for economic growth and sustainability.

Participating in the ISPO

The ISPO will enable ADA stakers to access the Empowa tokens. The good thing about the ISPO is that you can keep your existing ADA holdings, and use the staking rewards to get Empowa tokens. Those who maintain their stakes for an extended period and own Empowa NFTs get additional rewards.

Not only is Empowa creating housing opportunities for Africans. It is building a crypto community in Africa through Cardano, giving more opportunities for them to leverage the chain to build apps that solve real-world problems.

To join the ISPO, you need to own and stake ADA to EMP1 or EMP2. The Empowa tokens allocated for distribution have a limit of 4 million. Those who get in early are in an advantageous position.

The Empowa tokens are tied to the real estate market, making them resilient to the cryptocurrency’s market bearishness or volatility. Its real-world use makes the tokens unique. Empowa is empowering Africans through property development for the long game – achieving financial and economic prosperity.

KYC starts on the 22nd of January, while sales begin two days later, precisely on the 24th.

