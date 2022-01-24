Bitcoin's Daily RSI Lowest Since COVID Crash: Does That Confirm The Bottom?

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 24, 2022 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin's Daily RSI Lowest Since COVID Crash: Does That Confirm The Bottom?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) appear to be significantly “oversold” according to technical analysts.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) has hit the lowest level since the “covid crash” of March 2020.

The Relative Strength Index is typically used by traders to assess the price momentum of a stock or other security. When the RSI readings fall below 30, it implies that the underlying asset is oversold.

Also See: How Far Will Bitcoin Fall? Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Identifies The Bottom

While some market participants suggested that historical price patterns indicate that a more positive uptrend could be around the corner for Bitcoin, others have cautioned against interpreting the sign as a price bottom.

“Buying when oversold works in a bull market but not in bear. Same goes for the fear and greed index. We'll be having some boring weeks in crypto until we finally move up,” commented another Twitter user.

Price Action: As of Monday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $33,471.58, down 6.39% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,212.48, down 11.29% over the same period. The overall crypto market saw a 8.39% decrease in the last day and was valued at $1.5 trillion at press time.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

What's The Bitcoin 'Pikachu Pattern' Everyone Is Talking About?

What's The Bitcoin 'Pikachu Pattern' Everyone Is Talking About?

Even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drifted lower to the $35,000 range as of early Monday, social media sites were filled with humor about the apex cryptocurrency’s price chart creating a “Pikachu Pattern.” read more
Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Amid The Crypto Carnage, These 2021 Faves Lost Nearly Half Of Their Values Last Week

Amid The Crypto Carnage, These 2021 Faves Lost Nearly Half Of Their Values Last Week

Major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 17.6% and 25.6%, respectively, over the last seven days, but these 2021 favorites eroded almost half of their values. read more
Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated in the $35,000 range as of Sunday evening ahead of the U.S. read more