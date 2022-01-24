Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated in the $35,000 range as of Sunday evening ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later this week, three analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen feels that sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has been destroyed in the last few weeks. He added it could be a “green week “for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies if the stock market opened higher.

All we need for a green week for #Bitcoin and #crypto is for stocks to open green. Crypto sentiment has been destroyed the last few weeks. Does not mean the downtrend is over even if we bounce, but damn the entire market is so depressed. — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) January 23, 2022

Cowen noted on his YouTube channel that the worst-case scenario for Bitcoin is if it falls back to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is around the $20,000 level.

The analyst added that while Bitcoin is not in a regular flat correction as the apex cryptocurrency has already put in a new all-time high, it could be in an expanded or running flat correction.

“If bitcoin is an expanded flat correction, it will break below $28,600 and maybe go down to $25,000 or something,” Cowen noted.

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe told his 564,000 followers on Twitter he is expecting heavy volatility in the cryptocurrency markets this week too.

Just as we saw in the last days, I'm expecting some heavy volatility coming to the markets next week too. In this update I'm breaking down what you can expect from #Bitcoin. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/9JeynNhGoV Don't forget to subscribe! pic.twitter.com/gFyj0395N9 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 23, 2022

He said that the $33,000 to $34,500 range as well as the $41,000 range for Bitcoin CME futures gaps needs to be watched.

“Based on the price action that we’re seeing currently, the CME Futures has closed at $36,700, so most likely the price of Bitcoin is going to come back towards the price of Bitcoin futures CME close, which was on Friday,” Van de Poppe said.

He added that after Bitcoin’s clear rejection at the $36,100 level again, he will be looking at that level to actually breakthrough if some serious momentum has to take place.

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said that while Bitcoin is seeing bullish relative strength index (RSI) divergence, the market looks relatively weak overall as it reacts to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting to be held this week.

Textbook intraday descending channel + RSI bullish divergence from $BTC. Not that it has to mean anything in these conditions. The market still looks relatively weak overall. Just sharing because I found it interesting. Be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/YHlik4uLsJ — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) January 22, 2022

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $35,305.70 at press time.

