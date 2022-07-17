How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Do You Believe Elon Musk Owns? $1M, $10M Or Is He A Whale?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD do you think Elon Musk owns?

Here are the full results from this week's survey:

Less than $1,000,000 worth, just for fun: 3.9%

Around $10,000,000, he's a true believer: 70.6%

Several billion dollars worth, he's one of the whales: 25.5%

It's no secret Tesla Inc TSLA antics related to Dogecoin on Twitter have resulted in massive price fluctuations for the meme crypto. In a week when the broader cryptocurrency market has fallen sharply, it remains to be seen if Musk's tweeting about Dogecoin can sustain further gains in the near term.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was trading around $0.064, lower by 1.1% Sunday.

This reader survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

